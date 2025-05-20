Peruvian Man Arrested over Shin-Meishin Expressway Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., May 20 (Jiji Press)--A 34-year-old Peruvian man has been arrested after his car drove in the wrong direction on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, collided with other vehicles and fled the scene.

The Mie prefectural police said they arrested Rossi Cruz John Elias on Monday for allegedly failing to report the accident. The suspect, who lives in the city of Nagahama in Shiga Prefecture, which neighbors Mie, partially denied the charge, saying he struck only one vehicle.

According to the allegation, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the man drove in the wrong direction on the westbound expressway lane in the Asakayamacho district of the city of Kameyama in Mie and hit two vehicles, but left without reporting the incident to police.

The Mie police believe the suspect continued to drive in the wrong direction after the collisions.

Four vehicles were caught up in a rear-end collision after the driver of one of the vehicles took notice of the Peruvian man's vehicle going in the wrong direction and stopped. Four people were mildly injured in the accident.

