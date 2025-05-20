8 Universities Apply for Japan’s World-Class Research Grants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry said Tuesday that eight national and private universities have applied for grants from the government’s 10-trillion-yen university fund aimed at promoting world-class research projects in the second-round selection process.

The applications for the grants under Japan’s Universities for International Research Excellence program will be screened from next month through the winter. Selected universities are expected to begin receiving the grants by next March.

The eight universities are the University of Osaka, Kyoto University, Waseda University, the University of Tokyo, Kyushu University, the Institute of Science Tokyo, the University of Tsukuba and Nagoya University. Friday was the deadline for submitting applications in the second-round.

All eight had filed applications in the first-round selection process, in which Tohoku University was chosen as the first recipient of the grants last November. Tokyo University of Science took part in the first round, but did not submit an application in the second round.

The ministry is set to select a few schools as recipients under the program, which provides selected universities with grants for up to 25 years. Tohoku University was given about 15.4 billion yen in February this year as the grant for the first year.

