Japan Hopes for Ukraine Breakthrough after U.S.-Russia Talks

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine, after telephone talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day.

"We hope that diplomatic efforts of relevant countries will lead to a breakthrough in the (Ukraine) situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

Trump and Putin agreed that Russia and Ukraine will continue their talks.

"We will continue working together with the international community to achieve an immediate full ceasefire and just and lasting peace, while we strongly expect Russia to take a positive action," Hayashi also said.

