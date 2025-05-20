Japan Opposes Expanded Military Operations in Gaza: Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is opposed to Israel's expanded military operations in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

"We oppose any further worsening of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and any movement that goes against the realization of a 'two-state solution,'" in which Palestine and Israel coexist, Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, emphasized at a press conference.

He also voiced "deep concern" that the expansion of military operations is causing many casualties.

Referring to Japan's participation in a joint statement by foreign ministers of European and other countries calling for the United Nations and humanitarian aid organizations to strengthen their activities in Gaza, Hayashi said, "Japan will keep making diplomatic efforts while closely cooperating with countries concerned."

