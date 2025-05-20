Japan in Working-Level Talks with U.S. over Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan is in working-level talks with the United States over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures in Washington from Monday, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday.

Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator, is expected to visit the United States this week for a third round of minister-level negotiations.

In the working-level talks, participants including Japanese Foreign Ministry members are thought to be narrowing down the agenda for the ministerial negotiations.

"Officials representing each concerned government department are advancing discussions in related areas," Akazawa told a press conference. But he did not disclose details of discussions at the working-level talks.

Akazawa said that the schedule is still being arranged for his U.S. visit.

