Japan, U.S. Finance Ministers to Hold Talks Again

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that he will hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent again.

Kato said he plans to discuss bilateral issues with Bessent, including foreign exchange rates, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank heads in Canada from Wednesday.

Kato and Bessent last met in Washington on April 24. "We will continue discussions based on (the outcome of the previous talks)," Kato said.

At the April meeting, the two officials reaffirmed that excessive fluctuations of foreign exchange rates have negative effects on the economy and financial stability.

However, they did not mention setting a currency rate target or a framework for foreign exchange rate management, according to Kato.

