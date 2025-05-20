Ishiba Apologizes over LDP Member's Remark on WWII Exhibits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, apologized on Tuesday to Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki over an LDP member's inappropriate remark about war-related exhibits in the southernmost prefecture.

Shoji Nishida, an LDP member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, said that descriptions on a monument commemorating the Himeyuri corps of female students who died in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II constituted "a revision of history." He has withdrawn the remark.

At the prime minister's office Tuesday, Ishiba told Tamaki that there was a "highly regrettable remark." "As (LDP) president, I'd like to express my deepest apologies," he said.

"The prime minister expressed his intention to take care that no such mistakes are made again," Tamaki told reporters after the meeting. "I take what he said seriously."

The Okinawa governor visited Ishiba to present him with a "kariyushi" summer shirt from the prefecture.

