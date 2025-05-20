Paraguayan Pres. Lays Flowers for Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on Tuesday laid flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima in 1945.

In his first visit to the city, the president also dedicated paper cranes to the Children's Peace Monument, erected for the children killed by the atomic bombing, at the Peace Memorial Park.

After visiting the park, the Paraguayan president met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a politician elected from a constituency in Hiroshima.

Kishida expressed gratitude for Pena's visit to Hiroshima.

Pena stressed the importance of calling for peace more to people around the world.

