Toyoda Gosei Develops New Plastic Recycling Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Toyoda Gosei Co. said Tuesday that it has developed a new technology to recycle high-quality plastic from end-of-life vehicles.

The plastic recycled using technology for removing impurities and paint has the same performance as new material even with 50 pct plastic from end-of-life vehicles, the Japanese auto parts maker said.

The newly developed plastic will be used to make interior parts such as glove boxes and exterior components such as the inner grille.

It is the first time in the world that recycled plastic containing 50 pct end-of-life vehicle plastic is used in interior parts that require impact resistance, Toyoda Gosei said.

The company expects the technology to contribute to decarbonization by increasing the use of recycled plastic in various vehicle models.

