Japan Opposition Parties to Demand Agriculture Minister's Dismissal

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and four other Japanese opposition parties agreed Tuesday to demand the dismissal of agriculture minister Taku Eto for his recent gaffe over rice.

CDP head Yoshihiko Noda will urge Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to dismiss Eto at a parliamentary debate Wednesday. If the prime minister rejects the demand, the five parties will consider submitting a no-confidence motion against the agriculture minister.

In a speech in the southwestern Japan city of Saga on Sunday, Eto said that he never bought rice as he receives so much of the staple from his supporters that he could sell it. This drew criticism from the public amid soaring rice prices.

On Tuesday, parliamentary affairs chiefs from the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Japanese Communist Party agreed to seek the dismissal or resignation of the minister.

Eto's gaffe is a "remark that questions his quality," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Hirofumi Ryu told reporters, claiming that he "will not be allowed to stay in office."

