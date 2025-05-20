Dead Sri Lankan Woman's Family Demands Full Disclosure of Footage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The family of Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan woman who died while being detained at an immigration facility in Japan, sued the Japanese government on Tuesday, demanding that all video footage of her detention be disclosed.

According to the complaint filed with Tokyo District Court, the family raised a damages lawsuit against the government at Nagoya District Court in 2022, claiming that immigration authorities failed to provide the 33-year-old woman with necessary medical care at the facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya, causing her death.

While the family demanded full disclosure of the 295 hours of video footage of her detention, the government side submitted only about five hours of footage to the court.

In February, the family requested the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau to release the full footage, but the bureau turned down the request in March.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Wishma's sister, Poornima, said that the video footage does not belong to the government, and that the bereaved family has the right to retrieve it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]