Honda to Cut EV Investment by 3 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will reduce its electric vehicle investment through fiscal 2030 by 3 trillion yen to 7 trillion yen.

The Japanese automaker also lowered the ratio of EVs it aims to sell in 2030 to some 20 pct of its total from the previous goal of 30 pct.

Honda expects EV demand to slow partly due to the loosening of environmental regulations by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The company plans to put a near-term focus on hybrid vehicles.

Of the 3 trillion yen, the company will trim 1 trillion yen by putting off a plan to start a new EV factory in Canada in 2028 for about two years.

"We will put off large-scale investment until 2030 or later to achieve technological and production capabilities that will enable us to lead the world in electrification," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]