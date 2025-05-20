Ishiba, New German Leader Agree to Boost Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed Tuesday to boost economic cooperation between their countries.

In their 30-minute phone talks, Ishiba and Merz discussed the impact of high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on the global economy and multilateral trade.

Ishiba congratulated Merz on the launch of his administration, and said that the Japan-Germany relationship is stronger than ever. He also said he wants to work closely with the new German leader, including on economic security.

Merz responded that he wants to strengthen cooperation with Japan in many fields, noting that Japan is an important partner in Asia.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]