Japan, ASEAN Confirm Support for Free Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have confirmed their support for a rules-based multilateral trading system amid uncertainties stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Their view was announced in a joint statement adopted Tuesday at an online meeting between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto and his counterparts in the 10 ASEAN member states.

Participants agreed to strengthen trading and investment relations and develop closer ties in industrial fields such as next-generation vehicles, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

"Japan will continue to deepen cooperative relations with every ASEAN country for growing together," Muto told reporters after the meeting.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]