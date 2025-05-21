INTERVIEW: Nippon Steel Confident Trump's Buyout Concerns Addressed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. is confident that U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns about the Japanese steelmaker's proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp. have been resolved, Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori has suggested.

"We think his concerns have been fully addressed," Mori said in an interview Monday, citing Nippon Steel's proposals that the U.S. company's name would remain unchanged and that the majority of its board members would be U.S. citizens.

Meanwhile, Mori reiterated, "We're not considering (any options other than making U.S. Steel a fully owned subsidiary)."

Wednesday is the deadline for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review Nippon Steel's acquisition plan again. Based on the committee's report, Trump will make a decision on the matter by June 5.

The U.S. president has indicated that he would welcome Nippon Steel's investment in the U.S. company but opposes its buyout, saying he does not want to see U.S. Steel go to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]