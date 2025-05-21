Japan Agriculture Minister Eto Dismissed over Rice Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto was effectively dismissed from his post Wednesday over his recent gaffe over rice.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Eto, 64, at the prime minister's office and accepted his resignation.

Ishiba tapped Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, former election strategy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to succeed Eto.

Eto became the first cabinet minister to be dismissed since the prime minister took office in October last year, amid mounting calls from opposition parties for his ouster. The move is likely to deal a blow to the administration ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Ishiba told reporters, "It's all my responsibility" as the one who appointed Eto as agriculture minister.

