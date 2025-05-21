Japanese Author Kawakami Misses Out on Int'l Booker Prize

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author Hiromi Kawakami has missed out on the International Booker Prize, a prestigious British award for translated fiction.

The Booker Prize Foundation announced Indian author Banu Mushtaq's "Heart Lamp" as this year's winner of the prize in London on Tuesday night. Kawakami's work "Under the Eye of the Big Bird" was one of the six books shortlisted for the award.

Japanese authors Yoko Ogawa and Mieko Kawakami had their works shortlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2020 and 2022, respectively, but both missed out on the prize.

