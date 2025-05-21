Japan, U.S. May Hold 3rd Round of Tariff Talks as Early as Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seen holding the third round of ministerial tariff negotiations with the United States as early as Saturday, with top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa set to make a three-day U.S. trip from Friday.

His travel plan was approved at Wednesday's board meeting of the Rules and Administration Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Japan and the United States remain apart over automobile tariffs and other matters. The focus of the third round will likely be whether the two sides can make progress toward an early agreement between their leaders.

According to sources, economic revitalization minister Akazawa may meet mainly with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Akazawa's counterpart in the ministerial talks, will not be able to attend the envisioned meeting. If that is the case, Tokyo is poised to schedule a separate meeting with Bessent.

Prior to the third round, senior Japanese government officials, including those from the Foreign Ministry, visited Washington for working-level discussions with the United States from Monday. The two sides are believed to have narrowed down areas of discussions for the ministerial meeting.

