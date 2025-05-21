Hiroshima Schoolgirl Arrested after Slashing Fellow Students

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 21 (Jiji Press)--A female high school student in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, was arrested Wednesday after slashing three fellow students with a knife.

Local authorities received an emergency call around 10:15 a.m. from a correspondence high school in the Hiroshima city of Fukuyama saying that a female student injured three other female students with a knife.

The three victims were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to fire and police authorities.

Police officers arrested the alleged perpetrator on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. All four students are in their 10s.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]