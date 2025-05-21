Japanese Emperor Meets with Hungarian Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, who is visiting Japan for the World Exposition in Osaka, at his residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Emperor met with Sulyok for the first time, and they had a lively conversation on music, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his deep gratitude for Sulyok's planned visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki prefectures.

Sulyok responded by expressing his intention to visit Kyoto for further study about Japanese culture and history.

The president invited the Emperor to visit Hungary.

