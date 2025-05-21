Koizumi Vows to Stabilize Rice Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday pledged to make the utmost efforts to stabilize rice prices.

"I'll do my best to supply rice to consumers at stable prices," Koizumi said at an inaugural press conference after he succeeded Taku Eto.

Eto was dismissed earlier on Wednesday after his recent remarks that he had never bought rice drew strong public criticism amid soaring prices for the staple food.

Koizumi stressed, "We have to focus most on rice. It's all about rice."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has instructed the new agriculture minister to consider selling stockpiled rice under negotiated contracts as part of efforts to curb soaring prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]