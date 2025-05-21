Japan, South Korea to Establish Priority Immigration Lanes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea will establish priority immigration lanes at two airports in each country during June to reduce examination times for travelers from the two countries, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

The move is designed to promote exchanges between Japan and South Korea as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary this year of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.

The priority lanes will be established at Haneda Airport and Fukuoka Airport in Japan and at Gimpo Airport and Gimhae Airport in South Korea.

Passengers who have entered the country in the past year and their family members on flights arriving at the airports between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. are eligible for the priority lanes. Advance entry procedures online are required.

The leaders of Japan and South Korea in September last year agreed to consider ways to facilitate immigration procedures between the two countries.

