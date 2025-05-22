Japanese, Austrian Leaders Discuss Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has held talks on economic issues with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

In their talks, held Wednesday, the two leaders exchanged views in light of the impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures on the global economy and the multilateral trade system.

Van der Bellen is visiting Japan for his country's "national day" event at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

Referring to Austria's 1873 Vienna World's Fair, the first such international event in which the Japanese government officially participated, Ishiba said, "Japan hopes to further strengthen the two countries' cooperation in business and technology through the (Osaka) Expo."

Van der Bellen expressed his wish to enhance the bilateral economic relationship using the Expo as a springboard.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]