Israeli Troops Fire Warning Shots at Foreign Diplomats

Istanbul, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Israeli military fired warning shots at an international group of diplomats from Japan and other countries during their visit to Jenin in the West Bank on Wednesday.

The military claimed that the shots were fired as a warning because the diplomats had left an approved route.

The Palestinian Authority accused the troops of using live ammunition.

The delegation included diplomats from Europe, Turkey and Egypt as well as two officials from the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine. No one was killed or injured in the incident.

