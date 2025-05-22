Register of Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims Given Airing

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A register of people who died as a result of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima was given an airing on Thursday for its upkeep.

After offering a silent prayer at 8:15 a.m., the exact time that the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, city government officials took the register out of a stone chamber at the cenotaph in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The officials then carefully turned pages to remove moisture and check for damage.

The register consists of 128 books that contain the names of 344,306 people who died on or before Aug. 5 last year, as well as their dates of death. One of the books is for numerous victims whose names are unknown.

The officials also aired out another book containing the names of 13 victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern city of Nagasaki three days after the bombing on Hiroshima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]