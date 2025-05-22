Japan Lodges Protests after Israel Fires Shots at Diplomats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Thursday that Japan has lodged strong protests to Israel after the Israeli military fired what it claims were warning shots at a group of Japanese and other diplomats visiting the Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

Speaking at the day's meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, Iwaya said that the incident was "truly regrettable" and "should never have happened."

He said that Toshihide Ando, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, relayed Tokyo's protest to Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen and the Japanese Embassy in Israel lodged a protest to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Israeli troops on Wednesday fired shots at the group of diplomats inspecting a refugee camp in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. The military said that it fired warning shots.

According to Iwaya, the Israeli side has told the Japanese side that it was relieved that no one was injured in the incident.

