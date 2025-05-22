Yokozuna Hoshoryu Aims to Get Japanese Citizenship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Mongolian-born yokozuna sumo grand champion Hoshoryu from the Tatsunami stable aims to acquire Japanese citizenship, it was learned Thursday.

Hoshoryu, 26, whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren, is expected to proceed with the required procedures, according to stablemaster Tatsunami, former komusubi Asahiyutaka.

Japanese citizenship is required for foreign-born sumo wrestlers to remain in the Japan Sumo Association as stablemasters after retirement and to train the younger generation.

Hoshoryu was promoted to yokozuna, the highest rank in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo, after winning the January grand tournament, his second championship title.

Among other foreign wrestlers, Akebono and Musashimaru from the United States as well as Hakuho, Kakuryu and Terunofuji from Mongolia have acquired Japanese citizenship.

