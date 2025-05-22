Fuji TV Panel Defends Recognition of Sexual Violence by Nakai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A third-party committee set up by Fuji Television Network Inc. on Thursday defended its report concluding that former popular television personality Masahiro Nakai had committed sexual violence against a former Fuji TV announcer.

The move came in response to a statement released by a lawyer for Nakai on May 12 that argued that a violent or coercive sexual act typically associated with the Japanese term for 'sexual violence' could not be confirmed between Nakai and the woman.

The third-party committee said in a statement Thursday that its recognition of sexual violence was based on the World Health Organization's definition because Fuji TV and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., needed to fulfill their accountability to global shareholders.

The committee rejected the Nakai side's request to disclose interview records and other evidence, claiming that disclosure would undermine its independence and neutrality.

Regarding the Nakai side's claim that for the committee's hearing, it had initially proposed waiving a confidentiality obligation under an agreement between him and the woman, the committee admitted that the Nakai side had been positive about taking such action.

