Japanese Emperor Meets with Austrian President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

During their 25-minute meeting, the Emperor expressed gratitude to Austria for hosting many Japanese people studying music in Vienna, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Music is an important element that connects people, Emperor Naruhito said.

Van der Bellen said grasping geography and history is key to understanding Europe. The Emperor responded by saying that he agreed with the Austrian president.

Van der Bellen invited the Emperor to visit Austria, according to the agency.

