Ishiba Cabinet Approval Falls to 20.9 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet dropped to 20.9 pct in May, rewriting its lowest level since he took office in October last year, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The figure fell by 2.2 percentage points from April.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating rose 1.7 points to 52.9 pct.

When asked about the ongoing Japan-U.S. negotiations over high U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, 27.1 pct of respondents said they have hopes, while 53.7 pct gave the opposite answer.

On reasons for supporting the Ishiba cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 9.2 pct of respondents backing it said there is no one else suitable to be prime minister, and 5.4 pct said Ishiba is trustworthy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]