64 Pct OK Female Members to Retain Imperial Status: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Nearly two-thirds of respondents think female members of the Japanese Imperial Family should retain their status after marriage, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

While 64.9 pct of respondents backed that idea, 10.7 pct opposed it and a total of 24.3 pct had no opinion or were not sure.

The poll also asked whether respondents agree that male members in the paternal line of 11 former Imperial Family branches, which left the Imperial Family after the end of World War II, should be adopted back into the family.

This idea was supported by 39.2 pct of respondents, while those who opposed it or either had no opinion or were not sure accounted for 22.2 pct and 38.6 pct, respectively.

These ideas have been proposed to ensure stable Imperial succession amid a decline in the number of Imperial Family members.

