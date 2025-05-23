5 Years On, Defamation Still Pesters Reality Show Performers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese reality show cast members are still pestered with defamation five years after professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared on popular show "Terrace House," took her own life after a flood of defamatory comments on social media.

Reality shows are still popular in Japan. Television broadcasters and online streaming services have taken steps to support and protect cast members, but defamation does not stop.

Recently, a man in his 20s who participated in such a show was hit by the spread of fake information about him. He said, "I felt like my whole life was denied and I had a hole in my heart."

The man joined an audition program as a contestant to fulfill his childhood dream. He became the subject of rumors that falsely claimed he was in a relationship with a woman, which were based on a social media post by an anonymous account.

The post went viral immediately. He was the target of heartless words from program viewers who believed the false information. Some messages even sounded like murder threats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]