Norinchukin Bank Posts Record Net Loss of 1.8 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Norinchukin Bank on Thursday reported a record consolidated net loss of 1,807.8 billion yen in fiscal 2024, citing hefty losses on foreign bond investments.

The red ink far exceeded the previous record of 572.1 billion yen marked in the year that ended in March 2009, when financial markets were plunged into turmoil following the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Norinchukin Bank, the central banking body for agricultural, forestry and fisheries cooperatives across Japan, saw its latent losses on bonds balloon amid rising interest rates. This resulted in the massive net loss.

The lender, however, expects to return to the black in the current year to March 2026, anticipating a net profit of around 30 billion to 70 billion yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]