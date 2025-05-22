Chiba to Open New Ballpark in 2034

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Chiba city government said Thursday that it plans to spend some 65 billion yen to relocate and reconstruct Zozo Marine Stadium, which is located near the Tokyo Bay, aiming to open a new ballpark around 2034.

The new ballpark will be built nearby with a capacity of some 33,000 people, about 10 pct more than the current level. Its ground will be grass and available for music concerts. The city chose an open-air ballpark as a domed facility is likely to cost more.

Zozo Marine Stadium, home to the Chiba Lotte Marines professional baseball team, was completed in 1990. It has deteriorated due to environmental impacts including salt damage.

