Japan Prefectures Mulling Charging Fees for Mt. Fuji Rescues

Shizuoka, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures are considering the idea of charging fees for rescuing Mount Fuji climbers during the season in which the mountain straddling the two central Japan prefectures is closed.

Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki has instructed prefectural officials to examine the idea, sources said. The Yamanashi government has also begun to consider such fees.

At the country’s tallest peak, there were accidents requiring rescues in April during the closed season. Local mayors have called for introducing rescue charges.

Saitama Prefecture, neighboring Yamanashi and Tokyo, collects fees for helicopter rescues from climbers.

“This is a national issue,” Suzuki said in a statement. “It is preferable that the central government will identify problems that must be resolved so that how those rescued should bear the costs can be considered.”

