Big Japan Firms Raise Pay by 5.38 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies agreed to raise monthly pay by 5.38 pct, or 19,342 yen, on average in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks, the first tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Thursday.

The results marked a second consecutive year of a large wage increase following last year's rise of 5.58 pct, or 19,480 yen. A wage increase exceeded 10,000 yen for three years in a row, the longest spell since the early 1990s.

Many companies raised wages to fight rising inflation and secure personnel, said an official at Keidanren, the country's largest employers' group. This year's results underscored that the momentum of large pay increases is taking root, the official said.

The tally covered 97 companies in 17 sectors.

Companies in 10 sectors raised wages at a faster pace than in the previous year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]