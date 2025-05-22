Japanese Emperor, Empress Host Dutch King for Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted Dutch King Willem-Alexander for a dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Emperor welcomed the king around 7 p.m., shook hands with him with a smile and entered the palace with him while having a conversation.

In 2006, the Imperial couple stayed in the Netherlands for two weeks for a retreat together with their daughter, Princess Aiko. In 2013, they attended the king's coronation ceremony.

The couple met with the king at the Emperor's enthronement ceremony in 2019 and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

