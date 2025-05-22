ASDF Confirms 2 Members Dead after Plane Crash in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said Thursday that it has confirmed the death of two members who were on a T-4 training plane when it crashed into a lake in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, last week.

Capt. Takuji Ioka, 31, and 1st Lt. Shota Amitani, 29, of the 5th Air Wing went missing after the crash on May 4. Since body parts were found around the site two days later, the ASDF has been working to identify them.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]