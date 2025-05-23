G-7 Finance Chiefs Recognize "Elevated Uncertainty" in Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Banff, Canada, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major democracies released a joint statement Thursday recognizing that "elevated uncertainty can have implications for the economy and for financial stability."

"We will continue to monitor and consult closely on these matters," the G-7 financial leaders went on to say in the communique, adopted at the end of their two-day meeting in Banff, Canada.

The statement pledged "unwavering support" for Ukraine, and in light of Chinese overcapacity, it stressed "the need to address excessive imbalances." But it did not directly address the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Participants from Japan included Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

"It is very meaningful that the G-7 countries were able to send a message that we will work together to solve global economic problems," Kato said at a press conference after the meeting.

