BOJ to Closely Monitor Bond Market Situation: Ueda

Banff, Canada, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will continue to monitor the domestic bond market carefully amid soaring yields on superlong-term Japanese government bonds, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday.

"I would refrain from commenting specifically on short-term developments of interest rates," Ueda said at a press conference after a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major countries in Banff, western Canada.

Yields on the newest issues of 30-year and 40-year JGBs surged to their all-time highs this week on the back of concerns over fiscal deterioration.

