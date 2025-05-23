Tokyo's Yamanote Line Suspended Due to Wire Trouble

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--All services on East Japan Railway Co.'s busy Yamanote Line in Tokyo were suspended for hours early Friday morning due to wire trouble, found Thursday night.

On the loop line, the company, better known as JR East, stopped the inner and outer circle services entirely from Friday's first train.

The inner loop service, in which trains run counterclockwise, was resumed around 7 a.m., and the other service, which operates clockwise, around 8:25 a.m. But the number of trains was reduced, affecting some 197,000 passengers.

According to JR East, a Yamanote Line train conductor Thursday night reported that sparks were seen flying from a pantograph.

In response, JR East conducted an inspection and found abnormalities in 21 of the 50 Yamanote Line trains. The company stopped the outer circle service from around 9:50 p.m. until the last train of the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]