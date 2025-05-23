98 Pct of New Grads in Japan Land Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The employment rate for March 2025 graduates of mostly universities stood at 98.0 pct as of April 1, the second highest on record, Japanese government data showed Friday.

The rate, only 0.1 percentage point shy of the current all-time high, marked a year earlier, tied with those for 2018 and 2020 graduates, according to the data, compiled jointly by the education and labor ministries.

"Now that damage from the COVID crisis is almost gone, companies are eager to hire (fresh graduates)," a labor ministry official said. Continued pay hikes on top of serious manpower shortages were also attributed to the high employment figure.

The data showed more specifically that, of the recent graduates who landed jobs, men accounted for 97.6 pct and women 98.5 pct while earners of humanities degrees made up 98.2 pct and those of science degrees 97.3 pct.

The two ministries jointly conducted the employment situation survey on randomly picked 6,250 job-seeking students who graduated in March from 112 national and private universities, colleges, and other higher educational institutions.

