Ishiba, Guterres Agree to Deepen Japan-U.N. Cooperation

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed during phone talks Friday their intention to deepen cooperative ties between the Asian country and the United Nations.

For the deeper cooperation, Ishiba and Guterres agreed to take advantage of, among other things, international events in Japan, such as the ongoing World Exposition in the western city of Osaka and the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), to be held in Yokohama, near the capital, in August.

In the 10-minute phone conversation, Ishiba stressed the importance of the role played by the United Nations at a time when the international community faces a host of challenges. He also said Japan is ready to work closely with the United Nations for the reform of the world body.

Guterres expressed his gratitude for Japan's support for U.N. activities.

