Japan to Work to Reduce Impact on Japanese Students at Harvard

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will work on reducing the impact on Japanese students of the revocation of Harvard University's right to enroll foreign students announced by the U.S. government on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

"As many Japanese students are enrolled (at Harvard), the Japanese government is keeping an eye on the situation with great interest," Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference. "After confirming details of the measure, we will take necessary responses, such as lobbying the U.S. side, so as to curb its impact on Japanese students."

Hayashi earned his master's degree at Harvard.

