Japanese Princess Aiko to Visit Laos in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko will visit Laos in November, her first official visit overseas, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

According to the agency, Japan received an invitation from Laos this month as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

After flying to Laos by civil aircraft, the princess will make a courtesy visit to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. She will also attend a commemorative anniversary event.

The exact date of her trip has yet to be decided.

In 2006, the princess, then 4, accompanied her parents, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on their trip to the Netherlands.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]