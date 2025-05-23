Ishiba, Trump Discuss Economic Security Cooperation in Phone Call

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone meeting Friday to discuss cooperation over economic security, in light of Washington's tariff measures.

In the roughly 45-minute call, Ishiba expressed expectations for "productive discussions" in the upcoming third round of Japan-U.S. ministerial-level trade negotiations. Trump agreed with the prime minister.

Ishiba reiterated Tokyo's call for scrapping the Trump administration's tariff measures. He requested a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit meeting to be held in Canada next month, and the U.S. president responded that he is looking forward to it.

Trump also explained about his recent tour of the Middle East.

It was the first phone meeting by the two leaders since last month, and came at the proposal of the U.S. side.

