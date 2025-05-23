Japan, U.S. Agree to Cooperate on Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in telephone talks Friday that their countries will cooperate in the economic security field.

In their roughly 45-minute call, Ishiba expressed expectations for "productive discussions" in the upcoming third round of Japan-U.S. ministerial trade negotiations. Trump agreed.

The two also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit to be held in Canada in mid-June. They are also believed to have discussed cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

Ishiba reiterated Tokyo's call for the Trump administration to scrap its additional tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminum and other products, adding that economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator, has left for Washington for the upcoming ministerial talks.

Ishiba said he is looking forward to meeting with Trump in person on the sidelines of the G-7 summit. The president responded that he feels the same.

