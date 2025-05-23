Giant Pandas at Western Japan Zoo to Be Sent to China June 28

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, May 23 (Jiji Press)--All four giant pandas at a zoo in Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, will be transferred to China on June 28, the leisure facility said Friday.

Adventure World is home to 24-year-old Rauhin and her three daughters--8-year-old Yuihin, 6-year-old Saihin and 4-year-old Fuhin.

All four will be quarantined for a month from Monday. Visitors will be able to see the pandas through glass until June 27, when a farewell party will be held.

Adventure World announced in April that all its pandas would be transferred to China around the end of June as its contract with the Chinese side ends in August.

