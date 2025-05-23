U.S. Envoy Glass Visits Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass visited the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Friday.

"It's wonderful," Glass told reporters after viewing the U.S. pavilion. "This is such a great example of showing really what the United States is."

"We welcome everybody," he said.

Asked if U.S. President Donald Trump would visit the Osaka Expo, Glass said, "He's a little bit busy right now with things going on around the world."

"But I do know one thing, after walking through this he'd love it," the ambassador said of the U.S. pavilion.

