Japan LDP Holds Meeting for Tax Cut Backers to Let Off Steam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party recently held a study session apparently to let proponents of a consumption tax cut blow off steam following the party's decision to forgo including the measure in its election platform.

While some participants voiced calls for a tax cut, Friday's meeting of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System ended without a hitch in just an hour and 20 minutes, 10 minutes shorter than expected.

The LDP leadership has decided not to include a consumption tax reduction in its campaign pledges for the upcoming election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Roughly 50 lawmakers including LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and commission Chairman Yoichi Miyazawa attended the study session.

"Lowering the tax rate would be (an administrative) burden on many businesses," Shigeyuki Goto, who heads a commission subgroup, said at the start of the meeting. "I hope we will deepen mutual understanding and perceptions and have a solid discussion as a responsible ruling party."

